Notre Dame Lands Former Stanford RB Trevor Speights

It’s never too late for programs around the country to upgrade their roster in preparation for the 2020 season. And on Thursday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish did that by landing graduate transfer Trevor Speights.

Speights has spent the last three years of his collegiate career at Stanford. During that span, the talented running back totaled 363 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards and one touchdown. He didn’t see any action last season with the Cardinal.

Though there hasn’t been any bad blood between Speights and Stanford, the former three-star recruit felt the time was right for him to jump to another program. Once he found out where he wanted to be for the 2020 season, he announced his decision on Twitter.

“With that being said I’m excited to announce that I will be attending The University of Notre Dame next year to continue playing football and to pursue a graduate degree,” Speights wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process. It has been a long month, but I am grateful to have the support system in place to come to a big decision like this.”

Here’s the full statement from Speights:

Thank you Stanford for an unbelievable opportunity and experience, it has been a dream come true🙏🏾Excited for what the future holds! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/wm5tvntGXO — Trevor Speights (@TSpeightsRB) May 29, 2020

Notre Dame has a lot of depth at running back for the 2020 season with Jafar Armstrong, C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith. It’s tough to envision what Speights’ role on the team will look like at the moment.

That being said, the Fighting Irish wouldn’t have been in the sweepstakes for Speights if they didn’t have a plan for him.

