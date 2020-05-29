Notre Dame Lands Former Stanford RB Trevor Speights

The Spun

Notre Dame cheerleader waves a flag at the College Football Playoff semifinal.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleader waves a flag during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s never too late for programs around the country to upgrade their roster in preparation for the 2020 season. And on Thursday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish did that by landing graduate transfer Trevor Speights.

Speights has spent the last three years of his collegiate career at Stanford. During that span, the talented running back totaled 363 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards and one touchdown. He didn’t see any action last season with the Cardinal.

Though there hasn’t been any bad blood between Speights and Stanford, the former three-star recruit felt the time was right for him to jump to another program. Once he found out where he wanted to be for the 2020 season, he announced his decision on Twitter.

“With that being said I’m excited to announce that I will be attending The University of Notre Dame next year to continue playing football and to pursue a graduate degree,” Speights wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process. It has been a long month, but I am grateful to have the support system in place to come to a big decision like this.”

Here’s the full statement from Speights:

Notre Dame has a lot of depth at running back for the 2020 season with Jafar Armstrong, C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith. It’s tough to envision what Speights’ role on the team will look like at the moment.

That being said, the Fighting Irish wouldn’t have been in the sweepstakes for Speights if they didn’t have a plan for him.

