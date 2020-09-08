The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Key Notre Dame LB Announces Surprising Transfer

Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 13: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly stands in the tunnel in front of his team before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium on October 13, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Less than a week before Notre Dame’s 2020 season kicks off, Fighting Irish senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath has left the program.

Genmark Heath announced his decision to transfer tonight. The news comes after he was surprisingly not listed on the depth chart Notre Dame released today for its season opener against Duke.

Genmark Heath was expected to compete for a starting role at BUCK linebacker, but Shayne Simon and Marist Liufau are listed as co-starters at the position. It is unclear if Genmark Heath’s decision to leave was reached before or after the depth chart was set.

“Words can’t describe how much Notre Dame, and the people that I have met here mean to me,” Genmark Heath wrote in his transfer announcement. “I’m forever grateful.”

A native of California, Genmark Heath arrived at Notre Dame in 2017 and became an immediate contributor. He played in all 39 games the last three seasons, primarily on special teams.

Genmark Heath also started last year’s season opener against Louisville at linebacker. He finishes his Fighting Irish career with 42 total tackles.

Notre Dame will open its 2020 season against Duke on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.