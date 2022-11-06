Notre Dame Likely Eliminates Clemson From Playoff With Stunning Blowout Upset

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Clemson likely saw its playoff chances come to an abrupt end this Saturday night in South Bend.

The Tigers, who checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College football Playoff rankings last Tuesday, were blown out by the previously 5-3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame tonight. Marcus Freeman and Co. hand Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their first loss of the season.

It's tough to imagine Clemson doing enough the rest of this season to sneak back into the playoff conversation. The Tigers need a lot of help, especially from fringe-contenders like TCU, Oregon, LSU and now Tennessee.

Clemson's schedule is really working against it in regards to the team's chance of reaching the exclusive College Football Playoff. Plus, the eye test certainly doesn't support the Tigers thanks to their offensive ineptitude.

"Clemson’s done in the playoff even if they win the ACC. You can’t get wrecked like this by an unranked team. Huge win for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame though. Pure dominance," said Clay Travis.

"Notre Dame 28 Clemson 0 One of these teams was in position to make the College Football Playoff before tonight," said Pete Sampson.

Clemson has basically been a mainstay in the playoff since 2016, but it appears this may be the year Dabo Swinney's squad misses out.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, gets its biggest win with Marcus Freeman at the helm.