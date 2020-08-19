Notre Dame Makes Temporary Decision On Football Amid Spike

The Notre Dame campus in South Bend is currently dealing with a new outbreak of COVID-19, and that’s bad news for the football team.

On Wednesday, Notre Dame football will not practice today in response to the campus outbreak. Per the statement, Thursday’s practice is up in the air too.

The move comes on the heels of a new decision from Notre Dame to change from in-person to remote classes until September 2. Per ESPN, there have been over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus on less than 1,300 tests since August 3.

However, Notre Dame is not ready to send the students – or the student-athletes – home just yet. As of writing, the school has imposed restrictions on student activities on campus

August 19 – Practice Update pic.twitter.com/oeMxroMpXt — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) August 19, 2020

Notre Dame president Reverend John Jenkins recently noted that off-campus gatherings are the most likely cause of the outbreak.

“Our contact-tracing analysis indicates that most infections are coming from off-campus gatherings,” Jenkins said. “Students infected at those gatherings passed it on to others, who in turn have passed the virus on to others, resulting in the positive cases we have seen.”

Two weeks of restrictions may be enough for the new cases of COVID-19 to make their recovery. But until people change their behavior, it seems likely that there will be new cases once the current restrictions are lifted.

That doesn’t bode well for Notre Dame football as they hope to move forward with the season.