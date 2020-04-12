Navy AD Discusses State Of Ireland Season Opener vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame and Navy are set to resume their long-standing rivalry pretty early this year. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen are set to play on Aug. 29.

We’ve seen this game played in some interesting places when the Fighting Irish don’t host in South Bend. Next season was supposed to be extra special. The game is currently scheduled in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium.

Of course, we don’t really know where anything stands for Week 1 of the season right now. That is compounded by the issue of international travel. Earlier this week, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said that the team is hopeful the game can move forward, but that there are “alternatives” set if not.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk is a bit more optimistic. “We’re going to play it,” he told ESPN‘s Heather Dinich. That is a strong statement, but not one without caveats.

Navy's AD optimistic Midshipmen will still face Notre Dame in Dublin via @CFBHeather of @espnhttps://t.co/usrARSUYio — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) April 9, 2020

“We expect this to pass.” Gladchuck added in his interview with ESPN. “We’re not naïve. We’re five months away from that game happening. There’s a lot that could happen in five months. If the economy and the United States are still shut down in five months, we all have significant issues, more so than a game in Dublin.”

Both schools quickly sold out their ticket allotments for the game. The public sale also sold out in under two hours, according to the report. There is definitely hype for this game, both with fans stateside and in Ireland.

Even with his “we’re going to play it” assertion, Gladchuck acknowledges that it isn’t necessarily up to he and the other school officials involved.

“The game is important, but nothing will supersede the medical issues and the direction we get from the medical authorities,” Gladchuk said. “As ambitious as we are, it’s got to be cleared and travel has to be cleared and international travel has to be cleared for that to be realistic.”

This would be the third game between the two sides in Ireland. They faced off in 1996 and 2012, both Notre Dame wins.

