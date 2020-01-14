Notre Dame Officially Announces New Offensive Coordinator

With the college football season officially over, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have announced a pair of changes to their coaching staff. After thinking it over for a few weeks, head coach Brian Kelly has finally found his next offensive coordinator.

Kelly dismissed Chip Long as the offensive coordinator after spending three seasons with the program.

Notre Dame will rely on a familiar face to be the offensive coordinator in 2020.

It turns out that quarterbacks coach Tom Rees is receiving a promotion. He’ll be the offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish next season.

Coach Kelly revealed why Notre Dame went with Rees as its next offensive coordinator.

“Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice,” Kelly said in a statement. “While Tom’s leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates.”

Here’s the official announcement from Notre Dame:

🏈☘️ Coach Brian Kelly announces the promotion of two rising stars in the coaching profession, Tom Rees and Lance Taylor. 🔗 https://t.co/fFSdGqJ29n#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Dq4Y31Uv0w — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 14, 2020

Notre Dame owns a 33-6 record since adding Rees to its coaching staff. It’s evident that he works well with just about any quarterback.

In addition to promoting Rees to offensive coordinator, the Fighting Irish are also promoting running backs coach Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.

We’ll see if these two promotions will pay dividends for Notre Dame in the fall.