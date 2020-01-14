The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Notre Dame Officially Announces New Offensive Coordinator

Notre Dame cheerleader waves a flag at the College Football Playoff semifinal.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleader waves a flag during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the college football season officially over, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have announced a pair of changes to their coaching staff. After thinking it over for a few weeks, head coach Brian Kelly has finally found his next offensive coordinator.

Kelly dismissed Chip Long as the offensive coordinator after spending three seasons with the program.

Notre Dame will rely on a familiar face to be the offensive coordinator in 2020.

It turns out that quarterbacks coach Tom Rees is receiving a promotion. He’ll be the offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish next season.

Coach Kelly revealed why Notre Dame went with Rees as its next offensive coordinator.

“Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice,” Kelly said in a statement. “While Tom’s leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates.”

Here’s the official announcement from Notre Dame:

Notre Dame owns a 33-6 record since adding Rees to its coaching staff. It’s evident that he works well with just about any quarterback.

In addition to promoting Rees to offensive coordinator, the Fighting Irish are also promoting running backs coach Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.

We’ll see if these two promotions will pay dividends for Notre Dame in the fall.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.