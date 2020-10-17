Notre Dame Player’s Pants Pulled Down vs. Louisville

On Saturday afternoon, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish played host to the Louisville Cardinals in what was expected to be an easy game for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish entered the game as a 16-point favorite. However, the Cardinals came to play on Saturday afternoon and gave Notre Dame a scare.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the half before Louisville started its comeback. The Cardinals found the endzone in the third quarter and took a 7-6 lead midway through the third quarter.

Notre Dame bounced back with a touchdown just a few minutes later. After attempting a two-point conversion that failed, the Fighting Irish held a 12-7 lead.

That’s when Notre Dame’s offensive line went to work. On the final drive of the game, the Fighting Irish just ran behind a dominant offensive line that produced the lasting image of the game.

Senior offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer had his pants pulled down – exposing his backside.

We’ve seen this on the college football field before. Just last season, star LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had his pants pulled down during a game against Mississippi State.

Notre Dame walked out with the win, but all anyone will be talking about this afternoon is that full moon.

With the win, the Fighting Irish moved to 4-0 on the season. Next up is a battle against the Pitt Panthers next weekend.