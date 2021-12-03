On Friday morning, Notre Dame officially announced that Marcus Freeman will be its next football coach. The school also shared the team’s reaction to this exciting news.

It’s safe to say Freeman has already earned the respect of every player in the locker room because the reaction to him becoming the next head coach was telling.

As soon as Freeman was announced as the team’s next head coach, Notre Dame’s locker room went into a frenzy. It was an awesome sight to see.

Notre Dame posted a video of the locker room’s reaction on Twitter with the caption: “a player’s coach.”

Freeman, 35, joined Notre Dame’s football program earlier this year as a defensive coordinator. Of course, he’s honored that he’ll be the head coach of one of the most prestigious programs in all of college football.

“It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football,” Freeman said in a press release. “I am eternally grateful to both Father Jenkins and [athletic director] Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football.”

Freeman will have a chance to show what he can do as Notre Dame’s head coach in this year’s bowl game.