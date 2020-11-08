Notre Dame Players Reveal What Brian Kelly Said Before Clemson Game

Notre Dame football registered its biggest win in years Saturday night, as the No. 4 Fighting Irish knocked off top-ranked Clemson 47-40 in double overtime.

The victory was Notre Dame’s first one over a top five team under Brian Kelly. Afterwards, ND students stormed the field to celebrate.

Apparently, Kelly was not only prepared for this situation, but he told his players before the game it was going to happen. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Kelly warned his team about a potential field storm during Saturday’s walk-through.

“I just want you to know,” Kelly reportedly told his team, “When we win this thing, the fans are going to storm the field.”

Kelly seemingly made this statement for two reasons. First, he wanted to project confidence in his team that they would win, but also, he wanted to make sure his players were ready to get out of dodge and avoid potential COVID-19 exposure from fans.

Notre Dame fans, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, stormed the field after the Irish's big win over Clemson. And Brian Kelly warned his players that likely would happen before the game. https://t.co/7H7408bWg5 — NESN (@NESN) November 8, 2020

The new AP and Coaches polls are coming out shortly. We’ll see how much Notre Dame moves up after last night’s win.

Next weekend, the Fighting Irish will travel to Massachusetts to take on Boston College. There’s precedent for Notre Dame teams losing to BC the week after securing a big win–see 1993 and 2002–so that’s one tradition Kelly is hoping his team bucks in the coming days.