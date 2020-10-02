Last Saturday, Notre Dame University President John Jenkins attended the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House. Less than a week later, Jenkins has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Notre Dame released a statement on Friday announcing the news of Jenkins’ positive COVID-19 test. The university president will self isolate for an extended period of time.

“During self-quarantine this week, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19,” Notre Dame’s statement reads. “Fr Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too.”

Fortunately, Jenkins clarified his symptoms are mild. He also used this as a reminder for all to be “vigilant” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue to work from home,” Jenkins said. “This positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

Take a look at Notre Dame’s full statement detailing Jenkins’ positive COVID-19 test in the tweet below.

BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday and was criticized for not wearing a mask and shaking hands, has tested positive for COVID-19. This was just sent out to the campus. Unclear if he had it during the WH event. pic.twitter.com/2cR4eaVMzb — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 2, 2020

Notre Dame University President John Jenkins has faced heavy criticism this past week. Jenkins attended the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination ceremony for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick this past week. Footage shows Jenkins without a mask in the midst of a full Rose Garden.

Jenkins has since issued an apology to Notre Dame students and staff. He clarified that he did receive a rapid COVID-19 test before attending the White House ceremony, as did all others in attendance.

It’s unclear if Jenkins contracted COVID-19 while attending the ceremony. Either way, we’re certainly sending our best wishes to the Notre Dame University President as he battles the coronavirus.