Notre Dame President Reacts To Lou Holtz’s Comment On Joe Biden

The University of Notre Dame has reacted to Lou Holtz’s comments at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Holtz, who led the Fighting Irish football program from 1986-96, questioned Joe Biden’s catholic faith while speaking at the convention.

The former Notre Dame head coach spoke about Biden’s political platform and alleged he’s a “catholic in name only.”

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins reacted to Holtz’s comment on Thursday afternoon.

“While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the University’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party. Moreover, we Catholics should remind ourselves that while we may judge the objective moral quality of another’s actions, we must never question the sincerity of another’s faith, which is due to the mysterious working of grace in that person’s heart. In this fractious time, let us remember that our highest calling is to love,” Notre Dame’s school president said on Thursday afternoon.

Holtz, 83, has become more involved in the political arena as of late. He’s not the only notable sports figure to speak at the Republican National Convention, either.

UFC president Dana White, a close friend of President Trump, is scheduled to speak on Thursday night.