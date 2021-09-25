Notre Dame QB Jack Coan Leaves Game vs. Wisconsin

This afternoon’s matchup between Notre Dame and Wisconsin is quite personal for Jack Coan, who began his college career with the Badgers before transferring to the Fighting Irish. Unfortunately for Coan, he suffered an injury in the second half that forced him to leave the field.

During the third quarter of action, Coan was spotted walking to the locker room with Notre Dame’s trainer. His status at this moment is unclear.

An official update on Coan’s injury hasn’t been released yet, but we’d imagine he’s dealing with a lower-body injury. Prior to leaving the field, he had his leg bent underneath him on the last possession.

Before he left the game, Coan completed 15-of-29 pass attempts for 158 yards and a touchdown. The biggest issue for Notre Dame this afternoon has been its protection, as Coan was sacked five times through the first three quarters.

Jack Coan is leaving the field pic.twitter.com/iaQz6ID6gb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021

Notre Dame’s most versatile backup, Tyler Buchner, is not available due to a hamstring injury. That means Drew Pyne will have to take over at quarterback.

With the score currently tied at 10-10, it’ll be interesting to see if Coan can return from this injury and lead the Fighting Irish to a statement win over the Badgers.

We’ll have an update on Coan’s status when it’s available. For now, the pressure will be on Pyne to deliver for Notre Dame.