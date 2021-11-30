Notre Dame Reportedly Has 1 Top Coaching Target

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly told his players that he would be leaving Notre Dame for LSU – before the 2021 season came to an official end.

“Men… Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame. I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports,” Kelly wrote.

With Kelly gone, the Fighting Irish are on the hunt for a new head coach. According to the latest report, Notre Dame’s No. 1 choice is current Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

“ND will apparently wait for Luke Fickell, apparently the No 1 choice,” college football insider Dennis Dodd said. “Jack Swarbrick suggested he will not name an interim. Assistants being told to stay on the road. Strong Catholic ties with Fickell. ND wants renewed bond with traditional Midwest Catholic high schools in recruiting.”

The USC Trojans were reportedly interested in Fickell over the past few weeks, but landed former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley instead.

Fickell has the Bearcats in position to make the College Football Playoff, which would make college football history. A non-Power 5 team has never made the playoff.

Will Fickell leave Cincinnati for Notre Dame?