Notre Dame CB Gets Decision On 6th Year Of Eligibility

Few players on the Notre Dame roster have been at South Bend as long as cornerback Shaun Crawford. But after the latest NCAA decision on his eligibility, he’ll be able to extend that run.

According to BlueAndGold, Notre Dame’s Rivals site, Crawford revealed on Friday that he has been granted a sixth year of eligibility. Injuries have hampered Crawford throughout his career, and the NCAA has been inclined to let him play some more.

He didn’t play as a freshman in 2015 due to a torn ACL. The following year, a torn Achilles cost him all but one game. Then he missed the entire 2018 season with another torn ACL.

But when healthy, Crawford is about as solid of a cornerback as Brian Kelly can ask for. In 2017 he recorded 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions while adding five passes defended.

This past year he had 28 tackles, a sack and an interception in nine games. He was rewarded for his hard work with the team-issued Nick Pietrosante Award.

Thank you God for your direction… Love thee☘️ @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/j8IFGiYrL6 — Shaun Crawford (@ShaunCrawf20) January 10, 2020

Per the report, Crawford already has his bachelor’s degree and will be staying at Notre Dame to pursue his Master’s.

Crawford’s return will be quite a boon for the Fighting Irish, especially with starting cornerback TaRiq Bracy coming off a solid sophomore campaign.

Will Notre Dame’s pass defense be even better in 2020?

[BlueAndGold]