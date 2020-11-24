Look: Notre Dame Stadium Is Covered In Snow Today

There’s something special about snow football. We’re now entering that part of the calendar, for teams up North like Notre Dame.

There is some serious snow coming down in South Bend, Ind. today. As a result, we have some beautiful footage of a snow covered field at Notre Dame Stadium.

Unfortunately this doesn’t portend a snowy game on Saturday. The Fighting Irish, who will find out where they stand in the College Football Playoff running tonight, are at North Carolina on Friday afternoon.

Notre Dame has one scheduled home game left, against Syracuse on Dec. 5. Maybe we’ll get a snowy game in a few weeks, though the last time those two teams met at a snowy Notre Dame Stadium, it didn’t go too well for the home team.

The most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen.#GoIrishpic.twitter.com/wRucRZSlXt — The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) November 24, 2020

The 8-0 Fighting Irish are currently ranked No. 2 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, behind only Alabama. That is probably a fair bet for tonight’s College Football Playoff ranking show as well.

Notre Dame owns one of the biggest wins of the entire season, knocking off Clemson in a classic game earlier this year. The two sides may still meet again at the ACC Championship, and there is a pathway to both teams reaching the four-team College Football Playoff, if Clemson, with Trevor Lawrence active this time, wins a close game.

ND and UNC kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

