ACC Announces Rescheduled Date For Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest

The Notre Dame-Wake Forest game is back on the schedule, following an announced postponement earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, the ACC announced that the game between the Fight Irish and the Demon Deacons is being rescheduled for December 12. The game was previously slated for September 26.

As a result, we won’t see Notre Dame in action again until their October 10 home game against Florida State. As for Wake Forest, they now have an extra bye before taking on the Campbell Fighting Camels on October 2.

The ACC has done what it can to account for postponements, reportedly moving its title game to December 19 to keep December 12 open for any makeup games. But that could prove a problem if multiple games on a schedule have to be postponed.

Notre Dame fans will likely be a little unnerved by how the schedule is shaping up for them. The FSU game on October 10 will be the first of six straight games they play, with ACC juggernaut Clemson coming to South Bend on November 7.

They’ll get another bye on the weekend of November 21, then finish up the season with three straight games. They’ll be at North Carolina, hosting Syracuse and at Wake Forest to close out the season. There will be no rest before the ACC title game the week after, should Notre Dame make it to the conference championship.

The Notre Dame-Wake Forest game will be played at Truist Field at Wake Forest and will air on ABC. As of writing, the kickoff time is TBD.