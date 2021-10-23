For the most part, Notre Dame’s starting lineup is relatively healthy heading into tonight’s showdown with USC. On the other hand, there are three players from this week’s depth chart who will not be able to play due to injury.

On Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame announced that offensive lineman Zeke Correll, linebacker Adam Shibley and defensive lineman Alex Ehrensberger are unavailable for tonight’s game.

“The following players who were listed on this week’s depth chart [and special teams contributors] are unavailable for today’s game vs. Souther Cal: OL Zeke Correll, LB Adam Shibley, DL Alex Ehrensberger,” the team said in an official press release.

The biggest name missing tonight’s game has to be Correll. Over the past two seasons, he has been a reliable player in the trenches for Brian Kelly.

Shibley’s absence may also be felt tonight, as he has developed into a fine player on special teams.

The good news for Notre Dame is that Kelly had two weeks to prepare for this game. The Fighting Irish have not played since their Oct. 9 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

A win over the Trojans tonight would improve the Fighting Irish’s record to 6-1.

Notre Dame and USC will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.