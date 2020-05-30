Notre Dame-Wisconsin Might Not Take Place At Lambeau Field In 2020

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin is one of the most highly-anticipated contests of the 2020 season. But it may have to take place at a venue other than Lambeau Field.

The Fighting Irish and Badgers are prepared to engage in a two-year series this upcoming season. Notre Dame’s been designated the home team this year, and as such, the game will take place at the historic Lambeau Field – home to the Green Bay Packers. The 2021 contest features Wisconsin as the home squad as the contest will be played at Soldier Field – home to the Chicago Bears.

But per Irish Illustrated’s Tim O’Malley, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin won’t be taking place at Lambeau Field this season. Instead, considering the Fighting Irish are the designated home team, the contest would be moved back to Notre Dame Stadium.

The second game of the series would likely be moved to Camp Randall Stadium in 2021, as a result. Nothing’s concrete just yet, but it certainly appears Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin will go from a neutral-site series to a home-and-home series.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin might not play at Lambeau Field in 2020 @B5Q #NDFB https://t.co/olRKGpUWUn — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) May 30, 2020

“We heard from a couple sources — this is bearer of bad news — but, uhh, Lambeau Field won’t be happening either,” O’Malley said on the Irish Illustrated Insider podcast, per Notre Dame blog One Foot Down.

This is unfortunate news for those hoping to make the trip to historic Lambeau Field this upcoming season.

But at this point, Fighting Irish and Badgers fans are simply hoping the game can actually be played in the midst of public health concerns.

Notre Dame will take on Big Ten power Wisconsin on Oct. 3rd, 2020. The contest’s venue could change between now and then.

