Packers President Issues Update On Status Of Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin At Lambeau Field

A week ago, the future of the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game scheduled to take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. was called into question.

Per reports, if the ongoing public health crisis forced the game to move, it would head moved to Notre Dame Stadium for this year. In that case, next year’s game—scheduled for Soldier Field in Chicago—would be a Wisconsin home game at Camp Randall Stadium. That may not be necessary after all.

Right now, everything is up in the air for the coming football season. The news has been mostly good in recent weeks, and it looks like we’ll have a season in the fall. The level of permitted fan attendance is still a major question mark.

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy had some optimistic news for those hoping the game remains at the hallowed NFL stadium. During a Q&A on the Packers’ website, he addressed the status of that Oct. 3 game, and said that it is still set to be played in Green Bay as of now.

Mark Murphy says Wisconsin-Notre Dame is still on at Lambeau.

The answer came in response to a question about whether Murphy believed college football will be played at all this fall. He called the original report “erroneous.”

I’m glad you brought this issue up, Matt. There was a report last week that erroneously stated that the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game this year would be played in South Bend rather than Lambeau Field. We have talked to representatives from both Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and they’ve confirmed that they are still planning to play the game at Lambeau Field.

That is obviously a strong rejoinder, if there have been discussions about moving the game back to the home stadiums.

We’ll continue to track this, and every other scheduling issue facing the college football season in these unprecedented times.

