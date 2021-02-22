The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Notre Dame Won’t Be In College Football Video Game Unless Rules Change

A closeup of a Notre Dame football helmet.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

EA may be bringing back the iconic NCAA Football franchise, but they still need to get every school to agree to individual licensing deals. So will Notre Dame fans be able to play their favorite school in the next edition of the franchise?

If Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick doesn’t see certain changes, possibly not. In a recent statement, the Notre Dame AD said the school will not participate until new rules are codified concerning student-athlete participation and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

“Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football,” Swarbrick and Notre Dame Director of Athletics James E. Rohr said jointly. “Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes.

“As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.”

NIL has been a contentious issue for decades, but has gained new legs over the past few years.

Just last year, the NCAA announced that it would enable student-athletes to receive some benefits for NIL.

EA has paid out millions in settlements for violations of NIL in the past. Avoiding the same mistakes that led to that is going to be a priority for the video game publisher moving forward.

Will EA publish its next NCAA Football game before new NIL rules are formally put in place? And if so, will Notre Dame ultimately be a part of it?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.