Notre Dame WR Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL

Notre Dame's receiving corps suffered a devastating blow just a few weeks before the team's season opener against Ohio State.

During Friday's practice, wide receiver Avery Davis suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

This is heartbreaking news for Davis, who suffered a torn ACL against Navy last November. Despite a lengthy recovery process, he was considered a full-go for Week 1.

Now, Davis will have to watch the entire 2022 season from the sideline.

Since 2018, Davis has hauled in 66 passes for 862 yards and eight touchdowns. His numbers have steadily improved each season.

Davis' injury puts a lot of stress on the rest of Notre Dame's wide receiver room. To make matters worse, Deion Colzie was spotted at Friday's practice with a large brace on his left leg.

If Colzie also misses an extended period of time, the Fighting Irish will need Braden Lenzy, Lorenzo Styles and Jayden Thomas to step up in a major way.