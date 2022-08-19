Notre Dame WR Has Heartbreaking Message For Fans After Season-Ending Injury

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view of the opening kick-off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium on September 25, 2010 in South Bend, Indiana. Stanford defeated Notre Dame 37-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Last weekend, Notre Dame unfortunately announced that wide receiver Avery Davis suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. It was a crushing blow for a player who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee last November.

Davis, a sixth-year senior with 862 career receiving yards and eight touchdowns, shared a heartfelt letter on Twitter this Friday.

Even though Davis has dealt with so much adversity over the past eight months, he's trying his best to look back at his time at Notre Dame in a positive light.

"I worked my ass off day in and day out and rolled with every punch that was thrown at me. Resilience was something that was ingrained in me, and eventually I got good at picking myself back up. I never would've imagined my time at this school would've went the way that it did, let alone end the way that it did. My last moments in game and in practice as a Notre Dame football player ended in ACL tears," Davis wrote. "As bad as that is, the hardest part about all of this is the lack of closure granted from it. The lingering question of 'why' chases my mind 24/7 but I won't let myself fall victim to it. I know that with time, everything will make sense and I do my best to find peace in that. Although this is not how I wanted it to end by any means, I am extremely grateful for this journey and the years spent here at Notre Dame. I can honestly say that I gave this program my all. I have made memories and moments that will live with myself and hopefully Notre Dame lore forever. Thank you & love three."

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman responded to Davis' letter, tweeting, "A Notre Dame man."

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had a similar reaction, commenting, "Captain."

Of course, Davis didn't want to spend the 2022 season watching from the sideline. That being said, he'll most likely be right beside his teammates for every step of the journey.