Notre Dames Officially Names Starting Quarterback: Fans React

Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Marcus Freeman has picked his starting quarterback. Sophomore and former four-star recruit Tyler Buchner is getting the nod.

Freeman made it official with a special announcement this Saturday morning. He's clearly confident Buchner can lead Notre Dame on a memorable season.

Buchner appeared in 10 games last season. He had 336 yards rushing, 298 yards passing and six total touchdowns with three picks.

The former four-star recruit out of La Jolla, Calif. is a true dual-threat quarterback. He's also clear leader, as Freeman referred to his new starting quarterback as a true "alpha male" in the locker room.

Can Tyler Buchner be the next Notre Dame great?

Notre Dame's gonna find out rather quickly what Tyler Buchner is capable. He'll make his starting debut on Sept. 3 against the Buckeyes of Ohio State at The Shoe.