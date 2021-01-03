Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For Notre Dame Fans

Another year, another mostly uncompetitive performance by Notre Dame on college football’s biggest stage.

Notre Dame lost to Alabama, 31-14, in a College Football Playoff semifinal game on New Year’s Day. The game wasn’t really as close as the final score indicates. At least, it didn’t feel as close as the final score indicates.

The Crimson Tide dominated the contest from start to finish, with the Fighting Irish never really appearing to have a chance.

Brian Kelly was frustrated with the questions about Notre Dame’s big-game losses as of late.

“I guess everybody needs to continue to carry this narrative that Notre Dame is not good enough,” Kelly said. “Look at the scores of the games that Alabama has played all year. I think we need to start to change the narrative a little bit. This [Notre Dame] team was out there competing and having a chance to win.”

Paige Spiranac, who likes to troll Notre Dame fans, had a blunt message for the Fighting Irish following the contest.

I’ll admit I was wrong. ND played much better than I thought by only losing by 17 when their average losses the last 6 BCS games were 24 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 2, 2021

Spiranac isn’t alone in taking that kind of sarcastic shot.

Many college football fans are growing tired of seeing Notre Dame disappoint on the big stage.

However, is there anyone that can truly compete with the Alabama/Clemson/Ohio State trio?