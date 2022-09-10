Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For Notre Dame Football

The unthinkable has happened in South Bend. No. 8 Notre Dame was upset by the Marshall Thundering Herd this Saturday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish are now the laughing stock of college football. And well-known social-media celebrity and golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is getting in on the fun.

"Notre Dame is as bad as I was playing professional golf," said Spiranac.

Ouch. It's not a good day to be a Notre Dame football fan. That's a pretty great roast from Paige Spiranac.

The Fighting Irish are now 0-2 on the season with losses to Ohio State and Marshall. Marcus Freeman will try and win the first game of his head coaching career next week vs. Cal.