Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For Notre Dame Football

Paige Spiranac on social media.

The unthinkable has happened in South Bend. No. 8 Notre Dame was upset by the Marshall Thundering Herd this Saturday afternoon. 

The Fighting Irish are now the laughing stock of college football. And well-known social-media celebrity and golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is getting in on the fun. 

"Notre Dame is as bad as I was playing professional golf," said Spiranac.

Ouch. It's not a good day to be a Notre Dame football fan. That's a pretty great roast from Paige Spiranac. 

The Fighting Irish are now 0-2 on the season with losses to Ohio State and Marshall. Marcus Freeman will try and win the first game of his head coaching career next week vs. Cal. 