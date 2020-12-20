Paige Spiranac Weighs In On College Football Playoff Debate

Paige Spiranac has weighed in on the College Football Playoff debate, and she doesn’t like Notre Dame’s chances.

Clemson and Ohio State most likely punched their respective tickets to the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Each won their conference championship and was already ranked in the top four heading into the weekend. The Tigers, in particular, notched the best win of the weekend by beating previously No. 2 Notre Dame.

Seeing that there’s a strong chance No. 1 Alabama wins the SEC Championship Saturday night, it’ll punch its ticket as well, joining Clemson and Ohio State. That means there will be one playoff spot remaining with three teams vying for it: Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Cincinnati.

Most believe the Fighting Irish still have a great shot at getting in, but not Spiranac. Following Notre Dame’s 24-point loss to Clemson, she doesn’t believe Notre Dame is worthy of the No. 4 seed.

ND doesn’t deserve to be in the playoffs — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 20, 2020

There’s going to be a hotly contested debate into Sunday. Does Notre Dame deserve a playoff berth?

The Fighting Irish have impressive wins over Clemson and North Carolina during the regular-season. Though, it’s important to note ND’s win over the Tigers came against Trevor Lawrence-less Clemson team.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, has just one loss this season coming against No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies beat No. 7 Florida. Cincinnati’s playoff chances are slim, but the Bearcats deserve to be in the conversation.

We’ll discover the final College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday. If it were up to Paige Spiranac, she’d leave Notre Dame out.