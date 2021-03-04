Mike Brey is facing plenty of heat this week. Notre Dame basketball is just 9-14 this season with one regular-season game remaining.

There’s no doubt this has been one of Brey’s more disappointing seasons with the Fighting Irish. But the criticism isn’t deserved, according to one of Brey’s former players, Pat Connaughton.

“It’s always darkest before dawn,” wrote Connaughton on Twitter. “Don’t be so quick to forget what the year before our ACC championship was like, and who pulled us through it… show him some damn respect.”

Some college basketball fans believe it’s time for Notre Dame basketball to move on from Brey. Others, including Connaughton, clearly believe he deserves way more credit for landing the Fighting Irish on the college basketball map.

It’s always darkest before dawn. Don’t be so quick to forget what the year before our ACC championship was like, and who pulled us through it… show him some damn respect ☘️ pic.twitter.com/gVcNsdoCBI — Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) March 4, 2021

The fire Mike Brey talk came after Notre Dame’s tough loss to NC State on Wednesday. As Brey walked off the court after the game, ND students in attendance started chanting: “Fire Brey!”

Brey heard the chant loud and clear. It didn’t bother him. He’s aware the Fighting Irish aren’t performing well this season and he deserves the criticism.

Will Mike Brey be at Notre Dame next year? I don't know.

Should he be? Also don't know. But I know this: After 21 years, most of them good, he deserves better than the reception he got tonight. Hopefully the home fans sing a different tune Saturday. pic.twitter.com/elbmbd7PpP — Pete Byrne (@PeteByrneWSBT) March 4, 2021

This is Mike Brey’s 21st year with Notre Dame basketball. The Fighting Irish have risen to new heights with Brey at the helm. This season is simply an anomaly.

Notre Dame, at some point, will look to make a change at head coach. But using the 2020-21 season as a gauge point would be a massive mistake.