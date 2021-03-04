The Spun

Pat Connaughton Has Message For Those Criticizing Mike Brey

Mike Brey in the huddle with his Notre Dame basketball players.CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 28: Head coach Mike Brek of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish huddles with his players late in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Midwest Regional Final of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball tournament at Quicken Loans Arena on March 28, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mike Brey is facing plenty of heat this week. Notre Dame basketball is just 9-14 this season with one regular-season game remaining.

There’s no doubt this has been one of Brey’s more disappointing seasons with the Fighting Irish. But the criticism isn’t deserved, according to one of Brey’s former players, Pat Connaughton.

“It’s always darkest before dawn,” wrote Connaughton on Twitter. “Don’t be so quick to forget what the year before our ACC championship was like, and who pulled us through it… show him some damn respect.”

Some college basketball fans believe it’s time for Notre Dame basketball to move on from Brey. Others, including Connaughton, clearly believe he deserves way more credit for landing the Fighting Irish on the college basketball map.

The fire Mike Brey talk came after Notre Dame’s tough loss to NC State on Wednesday. As Brey walked off the court after the game, ND students in attendance started chanting: “Fire Brey!”

Brey heard the chant loud and clear. It didn’t bother him. He’s aware the Fighting Irish aren’t performing well this season and he deserves the criticism.

This is Mike Brey’s 21st year with Notre Dame basketball. The Fighting Irish have risen to new heights with Brey at the helm. This season is simply an anomaly.

Notre Dame, at some point, will look to make a change at head coach. But using the 2020-21 season as a gauge point would be a massive mistake.


