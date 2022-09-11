Paul Finebaum Blasts Marcus Freeman After Saturday's Loss

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Paul Finebaum isn't a huge fan of Marcus Freeman.

The ESPN college football analyst is far from being sold on the Notre Dame head coach following his third straight loss leading the Fighting Irish program.

Notre Dame was upset by Marshall on Saturday.

“We were all told how great Marcus Freeman was going to be,” Finebaum said on ESPN Sunday morning, via On3 Sports. “My question back is, ‘what’s so great about him?’ He is 0-3 as a head coach, including the bowl game last year, and Ohio State and Marshall. Ohio State we can understand – they played brilliantly in the first half and they got run over the second.

“But this game was against Marshall, and Marshall at times was manhandling them. Don’t look at the score if you didn’t watch the game. Notre Dame got a cheap touchdown, I mean, they couldn’t do anything right and their schedule gets more difficult. There’s Southern Cal, there’s BYU – we know what they did overnight – there’s Clemson, there’s North Carolina. There could be a lot of losses for Marcus Freeman in his first year at Notre Dame.”

Freeman is in Year 1 as the program's head coach. There's still plenty of room to grow, but it's been rough so far.