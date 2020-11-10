Paul Finebaum Has A Blunt Message For Notre Dame’s President

There’s plenty of controversy surrounding Notre Dame and Father Jenkins, the university’s president, this week because of Jenkins’ letter to the student body.

The Fighting Irish students stormed the field last Saturday following the team’s thrilling win over previously top-ranked Clemson. Unfortunately, the field storming – in the midst of a pandemic – has overshadowed Notre Dame’s impressive win.

Father Jenkins was displeased with the actions that took place in South Bend Saturday night. So much so, he sent a concerning letter to Notre Dame students, reprimanding them for the field storming that happened. Many have subsequently called out Jenkins for hypocrisy, Paul Finebaum being the latest.

The college football analyst called Jenkins “hypocritical” for his decision to send a letter to the student body this week. After all, the Notre Dame president was involved in a pandemic-related controversy just a few weeks ago, when he attended a White House ceremony and then contracted COVID-19 a few days later.

“This man called out those students in a letter, admonishing them, coming after them,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “He was at the White House a month ago, he was at the outdoor announcement of the next Supreme Court justice, and he was sitting there with everyone else without a mask. And guess what? The president of Notre Dame contracted COVID. So, I have a hard time coming down on the students when he did essentially the same thing and now being hypocritical as you could possibly be admonishing those students.”

Paul Finebaum’s right here.

Father Jenkins is as respected a university president there is. But his letter to students is hypocritical, to say the least.

At the same time, field storming can’t be allowed in the midst of a pandemic.