Paul Finebaum Has Top-5 Team On Upset Alert This Weekend

On Friday afternoon, a full slate of nine college football games will kick off starting with a Big 12 battle between Iowa State and Texas.

The main course of the day, however, is a showdown in the ACC. No. 2 Notre Dame takes on No. 19 North Carolina in what should be the best game of the day.

Despite playing on the road, Notre Dame enters the contest as a six-point favorite. And yet, one ESPN analyst thinks the Fighting Irish are “absolutely” on upset alert.

On Friday morning’s edition of Get Up, Paul Finebaum was asked if North Carolina can take down Notre Dame. He thinks Mack Brown and company can certainly get a win.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Absolutely. Remember, Clemson, last year — the No. (2) team in the country — went into this exact same stadium and probably should have lost. Mack Brown had one of the worst two-point conversion attempts I’ve ever seen. But Mack Brown has done a brilliant job of getting this team to a higher level. They’ve lost some strange games this year. North Carolina got to about five and they blew the game at Florida State, which is inexplicable. They lost another game later against Virginia. They’re prying for this game and I think Notre Dame ought to be on major upset alert.”

The Tar Heels have two losses on the season, both of which came by three points against inferior teams.

North Carolina seems to play its best football against its toughest opponents.

Notre Dame might find that out this afternoon.