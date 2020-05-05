Philip Riley, Elite 2021 Cornerback, Announces Commitment

Four-star cornerback Philip Riley is the No. 20 cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class.

247Sports’ composite rankings have the four-star player as the No. 285 player in the country. The Valrico native is the No. 45 player in Florida.

Minnesota, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Virginia Tech, and Washington all cracked the top seven he released about a month ago. It didn’t take long for him to render a decision. Moments ago, he committed to Notre Dame.

“Big thanks to all the coaches who gave me a opportunity to play at the next level!!!” Riley wrote in a note on Twitter. “WIth that being said, my recruitment is closed!!! I am 1000 percent committed to The University of Notre Dame.”

“Top-notch academics and football,” Riley told 247Sports about what attracted him to the Fighting Irish. “I have a great relationship with coach Lea, the defensive coordinator, coach Mickens, the cornerbacks coach, and coach Kelly, the head coach. I actually got on the phone with all three this week, and with my parents. It’s just a great relationship. Top-notch education. You can get top-notch education and great football as well.”

Philip Riley is the ninth commitment for Notre Dame’s 2021 class. He’s the second defensive back in the group, joining three-star safety Justin Walters.

Before his commitment, Notre Dame’s class was ranked No. 12 overall by 247’s composite team rankings. He is the seventh blue chip player in the group. As of now, he’s the sixth-ranked player in the group.