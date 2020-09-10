Photo: Notre Dame Football’s Jersey Looks Different This Season

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book gave Fighting Irish fans a first-look at the team’s new jersey for the 2020 season.

Just a month ago, Notre Dame’s 2020 season was hanging by a thread. The independent program saw half of its original 2020 schedule decimated, thanks to the decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to delay the fall football season until early next year.

Luckily, the ACC saved the day for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame will join the ACC for this season only as the team plays an ACC-only schedule in 2020.

Notre Dame’s ACC-opener takes place this Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils. Quarterback Ian Book gave fans a first-look at the team’s new home jersey – with a few new patches – on Thursday. Take a look in the tweet below.

Notre Dame’s jersey will look a little different this fall. Ian Book showing off the new look on Instagram today. The Irish will also have “ACC” on the front of the helmet this year as it’s required by the ACC. pic.twitter.com/utHKqqFa8w — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 10, 2020

There’s a few notable changes to the updated jersey. The “ACC” logo has been added. Directly above the ACC patch, you can find a “Rally” patch.

It’s still unclear what the “Rally” patch is related to. But some speculate it’s been used as some sort of mantra for Notre Dame’s 2020 season. The word is also included in Notre Dame football’s fight song: “Rally sons of Notre Dame.”

At first glance, Notre Dame’s updated 2020 jersey is a bit cluttered. The usual home jersey is one of the best in college football because of its simplicity. Perhaps the updated jersey will look a bit better once we see them take the field this Saturday.

Notre Dame begins its 2020 season this Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils.