Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Brady Quinn

Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn against LSU in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 3, 2007. LSU won 41 - 14. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/WireImage)

Legendary Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn had quite the football career, but he probably isn't even the most-accomplished athlete in his relationship.

Quinn is married to former United States Olympic gymnast Alicia Sacramone.

Brady and Alicia were married in 2014. The happy couple reportedly got married in Coral Gables, Florida.

Brady and Alicia dated for a couple of years before getting married back in 2014.

Alicia is constantly updating her fans on their life on her Instagram account.

