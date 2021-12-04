What made Brian Kelly’s move to LSU so puzzling for some fans was the fact that Notre Dame has a chance at making the College Football Playoff this season.

During an appearance on ESPN earlier this week, Playoff selection committee chair Gary Barta was asked if Kelly’s departure would affect the Fighting Irish’s postseason chances. His response was quite interesting.

“The committee is aware of all the coaching changes while we were going through the rankings. This week it didn’t apply because the games had occurred and we evaluated based on those games,” Barta said. “Once the championship games wrap up, our protocol does include the ability for the committee to consider a player or a coach not being available. Should that have an effect on the outcome of a game, that can be considered. At this point, we’ll have to wait and see how that factors in

Well, it seems like things have drastically changed over the last few days.

While on ESPN’s College GameDay this Saturday morning, Barta had a different response to a question about Notre Dame’s coaching situation. Now, he doesn’t think the coaching change will hurt the Fighting Irish’s odds of making the Playoff.

“I’d be really surprised if it factors into the conversation at all,” Barta told the College GameDay crew.

If the Fighting Irish make the Playoff this season, it’d be a great opportunity for Marcus Freeman to show what he can do as the program’s new head coach.

Notre Dame will need some help this Saturday if it wants to make the Playoff. It’ll need some type of combination of losses from Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan and Oklahoma State.