Longtime TV Host, Notre Dame Superfan Regis Philbin Has Died

Regis Philbin, a longtime beloved television host, has died, his family has confirmed to People. He was 88 years old.

Philbin is best known as the host of Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, which eventually became Live! With Regis and Kelly. He was also the first host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. In 2004, he became the Guiness World Record holder for most hours on television with 15,188.

The Bronx native was also a diehard fan of Notre Dame football. He graduated from the school in 1953 with a sociology degree, and was one of the most notable celebrity Fighting Irish fans for decades afterwards. He was a member of the school’s tennis team while a student, and went on to have a number of Notre Dame football coaches on Live! during his tenure as host, including Lou Holtz. He also narrated the audio version of Joe Garner’s book Echoes of Notre Dame Football: Great and Memorable Moments of the Fighting Irish.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” Regis Philbin’s family told People. “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Regis served in the Navy after graduating from Notre Dame, and then made his way into broadcasting in the 1950s, starting as a page for The Tonight Show. He made the move to news, working on a few local shows in California, before getting his first talk show at KOGO-TV in San Diego, The Regis Philbin Show, in 1961. From 2013-14, he hosted an early sports variety show for FS1, Crowd Goes Wild, alongside ESPN star Katie Nolan in one of her first television roles.

RIP regis. I hope there’s a gin with a tonic back and a massive seafood platter waiting for you in the other side (yes, you can box up the leftovers) ♥️ — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 25, 2020

On top of his hosting duties, he’d rack up dozens of television credits during his legendary career, appearing in everything from CHiPS to Fantasy Island to WrestleMania VII in 1991. Just this year, he appeared in an episode of the ABC sitcom Single Parents. He also released four studio albums, including a Christmas album in 2005.

Rest easy Regis Philbin. Great time to recycle this video of the greatest moment ever on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire pic.twitter.com/8ZrvUySUD7 — Chase Robertson (@chasecar7) July 25, 2020

Our thoughts go out to Regis’ family and friends, and all of those who were fans of him during his incredible run on television.

[People]