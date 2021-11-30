Report: New Details Emerge From Brian Kelly’s Final Meeting

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly sent a message to his players apologizing that they found out through the media that he would be leaving Notre Dame.

“Men… Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame. I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports,” Kelly wrote.

In the message, Kelly said he would hold a meeting on Tuesday morning to address the move. A few hours after that meeting took place, details of the alleged meeting aren’t looking good for Kelly.

According to a report from college football insider Pete Sampson, the meeting lasted just two minutes.

“Multiple sources indicated that Brian Kelly’s address to the team on Tuesday morning lasted less than two minutes, then he turned around and walked out. He did not take questions from the players.”

According to Sampson, Kelly did not take questions from players before he walked out of the room. It’s a bad look for the former Fighting Irish head coach, who is leaving before the 2021 season comes to an official end.

College football is a tough business.