Report: Notre Dame Could Get Big Return For College Football Playoff

Believe it or not, No. 6 Notre Dame has a path to the College Football Playoff. But the Fighting Irish will need a few games to swing their way this coming weekend.

In the event No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 5 Oklahoma State – or at least a combination of those teams – lose, Notre Dame will probably sneak into college football’s exclusive postseason.

If, and that’s a big if, Notre Dame gets in the Fighting Irish could reportedly get back one of the best defensive players in the sport: safety Kyle Hamilton.

Again, Hamilton’s return will all depend on whether or not Notre Dame makes the postseason.

“A source told The Athletic that All-American safety Kyle Hamilton is trending toward playing for the Irish again, if the program makes the College Football Playoff,” reports Notre Dame insider Pete Sampson. “Interested to see if that would change Notre Dame’s profile with the committee. Positive news, regardless.”

