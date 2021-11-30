Report: Prominent Head Coach Very Interested In Notre Dame

With Brian Kelly heading to LSU for the foreseeable future, Notre Dame must find a new head coach. The athletic department could go with an in-house candidate, like Marcus Freeman, but it could also potentially hire someone from outside the school.

If the Fighting Irish pursue other coaching candidates from around the country, college football fans might want to keep their eyes on one of the top coaches in the Big 12.

Jordan Strack of WTOL 11 is reporting that Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is interested in the Notre Dame job. While there’s no indication that a deal will get done, Strack said Campbell would be open to that opportunity.

“I can tell you with 100% certainty that Matt Campbell is interested in the Notre Dame job,” Strack reported on Twitter. “It’s one of the very few jobs in the country he’d take. He had turned down a ton of other opportunities. He’s always viewed Notre Dame as a destination job.”

Earlier this year, Campbell agreed to a new deal with Iowa State that would keep him with the Cyclones through the 2028 season. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t get up and leave for Notre Dame if the opportunity presents itself.

Campbell, 42, has been very consistent as the head coach of Iowa State’s football program. Since taking over the job in 2016, Campbell owns a 42-33 record.

Notre Dame has not yet locked in on one particular candidate for its job opening, so the door is still open for Campbell to become the next head coach of the Fighting Irish. It would be, without a doubt, a great career move for Campbell.