Urban Meyer’s Potential Interest In Notre Dame Job Revealed

As Brian Kelly makes way for LSU, much has been made about who will be the next individual to take over at Notre Dame. One of the most intriguing names that’s gotten brought up in conversation is Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

However, a Tuesday morning report indicates that the 57-year-old has no intention of leaving the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco, Meyer has “no interest” in leaving Jacksonville to take another college coaching job. Instead, he remains committed to rebuilding the struggling NFC South franchise in the years to come.

“Filed to ESPN: Per a league source, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has no interest in taking another college coaching job and remains committed to rebuilding the franchise,” DiRocco wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

DiRocco’s report comes as a bit of a shock to the football world, who knows well that Notre Dame has always been a dream job of Meyer’s. There might not another chance for him to pursue an opportunity with the Fighting Irish, but it sounds like he wants to stay put and focus on the task at hand in Jacksonville.

Meyer’s brief tenure with the Jaguars has been filled with ups and down, both on and off the field. Jacksonville is 2-9 in the head coach’s first year in the NFL and the team’s performance has taken a backseat more than once because of antics from the 57-year-old.

If Meyer is indeed out of the running for the Notre Dame job, the Fighting Irish will have one less candidate to vet in the coming day. As of right now the favorites would appear to be Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, but the vacancy will surely attract the interest of other notable names soon enough, if it hasn’t already.

Instead of looking at the job in South Bend this week, Meyer will hit the road with his Jaguars team and prepare for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.