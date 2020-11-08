Saturday Night Live Fans Hating The Finish To Clemson vs. Notre Dame

We’re getting an absolute thriller on NBC tonight, between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame. One group not enjoying the overtime battle: fans eagerly awaiting Saturday Night Live.

Not only is Dave Chappelle, perhaps our greatest living comedian, hosting the episode, but it promises to be one of the more compelling we’ve had in a long time. The 2020 election was just called today. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president, beating Donald Trump after reaching 273 electoral votes this morning.

Fans are very worried that tonight’s ACC classic is in overtime. While this game could end very soon, it may run pretty late. With a minute left, down 33-26, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book put the team on his back, finding Avery Davis on a 53-yard dart, and then again for a touchdown from a few yards out a few plays later. Brian Kelly elected to kick the extra point, pushing things to overtime.

Luckily for Lorne Michaels and all of the SNL fans out there, Clemson opened things relatively quickly. On the first play of overtime, D.J. Uiagalelei found Cornell Powell on a bullet of a 25-yard pass, initially ruled a touchdown. Powell was eventually ruled down at the one. Uiagalelei kept the ball on a read option the next play, which was also reviewed, before being confirmed as a touchdown. There’ve been a ton of late reviews tonight, which hasn’t helped matters.

I bet the good people over at Saturday Night Live are loving this overtime thriller. -🃏 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 8, 2020

Plenty of people are complaining about the potential delays to SNL. NBC affiliates also have a pretty important news broadcast coming up after the game, given how consequential today was for all of the United States.

I just wanna watch SNL — Charles Fraga (@FragnificentKW) November 8, 2020

SNL fans watching this football game like: pic.twitter.com/uhzozkH0QW — That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) November 8, 2020

Keep calm, Saturday Night Live fans, the show will be on soon enough. In the meantime, enjoy one of the best college football games that we’ve had so far this season.