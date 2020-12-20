Skip Bayless Suggests Ulterior Motive For Notre Dame’s Berth

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff field is officially set.

No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Notre Dame in the ‘Rose Bowl’ at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on New Year’s Day. No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans later that night.

Skip Bayless is not happy with the College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision.

The FOX Sports 1 hot-take artist thinks Notre Dame is only getting in for TV ratings. He believes Oklahoma or Texas A&M was more deserving.

“How did Notre Dame get the 4th playoff spot after getting blown off a neutral field by a Clemson with Trevor Lawrence back at QB??? Because this is big business and Notre Dame brings the biggest national TV audience,” he tweeted.

According to the College Football Playoff selection committee, Bayless is incorrect.

Notre Dame got the final spot because of its resume, which includes better wins than Texas A&M or Oklahoma.

“Two teams that have similar resume and similar schedules,” Gary Barta said. “The Committee felt like ND had earned its way with the resume and that came down to having an additional win over a ranked team.”