Stanford Upsets Notre Dame In South Bend: Fans React

The Notre Dame football program has officially fallen off a cliff.

The Stanford Cardinal, which hadn't beaten an FBS team in 11 tries, upset the Fighting Irish 16-14 in South Bend this Saturday night.

An embarrassing loss for Notre Dame and, specifically, Marcus Freeman.

What has happened to the Fighting Irish?

"A stunner in South Bend: Stanford will beat Notre Dame. Just a horrible offensive performance by the Irish tonight. Big step back for Marcus Freeman's first ND team," said Adam Rittenberg.

"Wow. Stanford has ended its 11-game losing streak vs. FBS opponents by stunning Notre Dame in South Bend," wrote Stewart Mandel.

"This Stanford team — on an 11-game losing streak vs. FBS competition — just went into South Bend and beat Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman looks stunned on the sideline," said Nicole Auerbach.

"FINAL Stanford 16 Notre Dame 14 Cardinal had lost 11 straight to Power 5 opponents. Irish fall for the second time as a heavy home favorite. Many questions inbound for Marcus Freeman," said Pete Sampson.

Marcus Freeman may be in trouble. This is a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish.

Stanford, meanwhile, celebrates its first win vs. an FBS opponent since early in the 2021 season.