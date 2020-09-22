The Notre Dame-Wake Forest Game Is Officially Postponed

Notre Dame was scheduled to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field this Saturday. But the game has been unexpectedly postponed.

The Fighting Irish administered 94 COVID-19 tests to football student-athletes on Monday. Of those 94 tests, seven came back positive. Notre Dame had no other choice than to pause all football-related activities.

“ A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes on Monday,” Notre Dame released in a statement. “Of those 94, there were seven positive tests. . . . In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, the Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.”

As a result of the positive tests and subsequent player quarantines, Notre Dame has decided to postpone its Sept. 26 contest against Wake Forest. The two teams will work together to reschedule the game.

Notre Dame's upcoming game on Sept. 26 against Wake Forest has been postponed.

Scheduling wise, there’s an obvious date to reschedule to Notre Dame-Wake Forest contest. Both teams have a bye a week from this Saturday.

If Notre Dame can resume football activities by next week, the two programs may look to reschedule the game for Oct. 3.

Oct. 3 is likely the only realistic date for the game to be rescheduled. If the Fighting Irish are unable to play by then, Notre Dame-Wake Forest might not happen this season.