There Are 9 College Football Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat, as the Week 13 slate features a handful of exciting matchups this Friday. There are three top 25 matchups and six intriguing rivalry games on the schedule today.

The action kicks off with Iowa State and Texas, as these two teams continue to fight for a chance to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship. It’ll be fun to watch Brock Purdy and Sam Ehlinger go head-to-head in what might be a shootout.

Roughly an hour after the Iowa State-Texas game begins, the college football world will get to watch one of the best rivalries in the Big Ten. Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the early afternoon slate.

Both matchups that were just mentioned are quite intriguing, but the best game on the schedule for this Friday will feature Notre Dame and North Carolina. Brian Kelly’s squad needs a win to avoid slipping out of the College Football Playoff picture.

Here’s the full schedule for this Friday:

Iowa State vs. Texas – 12 p.m. ET on ABC

UMass vs. Liberty – 12 p.m. ET on ESPN3

Nebraska vs. Iowa – 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina – 3 p.m. ET on ABC

UCF vs. South Florida – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wyoming vs. UNLV – 4 p.m. ET on FS1

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan – 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Stanford vs. California – 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Oregon vs. Oregon State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

PAC-12 fans will have the chance to watch four of their teams in action this Friday. The top team to watch from the conference is Oregon, as the Ducks look to improve their record to 4-0.

Get your popcorn ready, college football fans.