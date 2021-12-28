Look: This Notre Dame Football Stat Is Going Viral

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the New Orleans Saints were forced to start Ian Book at quarterback. Unfortunately for the former Notre Dame star, he’s learning tonight just how tough the NFL can be.

Book’s second pass attempt of the game was an interception returned for a touchdown. It was a brutal sequence for the rookie quarterback.

Before the second half of the Dolphins-Saints game kicked off, ESPN released an interesting statistic about Notre Dame quarterbacks in the NFL.

Coming into this Monday night’s game, Notre Dame quarterbacks have lost 23 straight starts in the NFL. That streak will most likely extend to 24 with the way the Saints are playing tonight.

According to ESPN, the last win by a Notre Dame quarterback occurred roughly nine years ago. Brady Quinn led the Chiefs to a 27-21 victory over the Panthers in Week 13 of the 2012 season.

An "oh my" stat from @ESPNStatsInfo: Notre Dame QBs have lost 23 straight starts in the NFL. The last win was by Brady Quinn in Week 13 of the 2012 season vs the Panthers. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 28, 2021

The list of Notre Dame quarterbacks who have been a part of that losing streak features Jimmy Clausen, Brady Quinn, DeShone Kizer.

Eventually, this streak will come to an end. That being said, it’s surprising that Notre Dame quarterbacks have struggled this much at the pro level.