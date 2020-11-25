The initial College Football Playoff top 25 rankings were released last night. Notre Dame should be feeling pretty good right now.

The undefeated Fighting Irish checked in at No. 2, ahead of Clemson and Ohio State and behind Alabama. As it turns out, that second spot is a coveted position.

Why, you may ask? Well, the team ranked No. 2 in each of the last four first CFP rankings has gone on to win the national title.

If you’re scoring at home, that was LSU last year, Clemson in 2018, Alabama in 2017 and Clemson once again in 2016.

￼At No. 2, this is Notre Dame's highest ranking in the initial CFP rankings (previous high was No. 3 in 2017). Each of the last four national champions was ranked No. 2 in the initial CFP rankings. pic.twitter.com/5qP58sghu9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2020

With a win over Clemson in its back pocket, Notre Dame is sitting pretty at the moment. At 8-0, the Irish are looking to close out an undefeated regular season with wins over North Carolina, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

This Friday’s trip to Chapel Hill could prove challenging. Still, the Irish have history on their side at the moment.

Notre Dame and UNC will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday on ABC.