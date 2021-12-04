Brian Kelly changed the landscape of college football earlier this week by accepting a deal to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Kelly’s daughter, Grace Kelly, posted a hilarious video on TikTok that shows her reaction to her father’s latest decision. Since she’s a senior at Notre Dame, she seems a bit confused by her father’s move to Baton Rouge.

She also added in her post that she may have to deal with some criticism from fellow Notre Dame students.

“When you still have to graduate from Notre Dame in five months but your dad already left for LSU,” Kelly captioned her TikTok video. “Ready to get booed on my way to class every morning.”

Check it out:

Should be an interesting final semester at Notre Dame for Brian Kelly's daughter 😅 (via 1gracekelly_ | TT) pic.twitter.com/4jUqfUFYDY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 4, 2021

Despite this hilarious video, Grace Kelly seems to be on board with her father’s move to LSU.

Earlier this week, she posted a picture of the Kelly family at Tiger Stadium with the caption “feels like home.”

At the end of the day, Brian Kelly wanted to take on a new challenge. He’ll now get to experience a full SEC schedule while benefitting from LSU’s resources.

It also doesn’t hurt that Kelly received a lucrative contract from the Tigers. Multiple reports stated that Kelly’s 10-year deal is worth $95 million.