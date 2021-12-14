The Spun

Tommy Rees Shares Honest Admission On Notre Dame Decision

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees address players on the sidelines.SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees talks to Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) during warm ups prior to game action of the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 1, 2018 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, Indiana. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Michigan Wolverines by the score of 24-17. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shortly after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, Tommy Rees announced that he was staying with the Fighting Irish for the 2022 season.

In a recent interview on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” Rees discussed his decision to stay with Notre Dame rather than join Kelly at LSU.

“Deep down, I always wanted to stay,” Rees said. “But I didn’t know if that was going to be an opportunity or not.”

Rees admit that going to LSU would’ve been the safer choice. He even browsed for potential places to live in Baton Rouge. After taking some time to think about his future, he decided to remain at Notre Dame.

“There was one moment, after I worked out, I took a shower and got out of the shower and I was pissed. I thought I was gone. There was a half-hour stretch where I was like, ‘Screw this.’ I was pissed about a couple things and just was like, ‘I think I’m going to leave.’ Then I calmed myself down, had another conversation and then information started coming in. Then I realized this is where I want to be.”

One of the reasons why Rees decided to stay at Notre Dame is because of his connection with Marcus Freeman.

“There were very few opportunities at Notre Dame that were going to keep me there,” Rees added. “The head coach had to be somebody I knew and trusted, or else I’m not staying. I didn’t want to be part of an arranged marriage. Those don’t often work out.”

With Freeman taking over as the Fighting Irish’s head coach, Rees will have more control over the team’s offense.

Notre Dame’s coaching staff  will be put to the test on Jan. 1 against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

