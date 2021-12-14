Tommy Rees Shares Honest Admission On Notre Dame Decision

Shortly after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, Tommy Rees announced that he was staying with the Fighting Irish for the 2022 season.

In a recent interview on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” Rees discussed his decision to stay with Notre Dame rather than join Kelly at LSU.

“Deep down, I always wanted to stay,” Rees said. “But I didn’t know if that was going to be an opportunity or not.”

Rees admit that going to LSU would’ve been the safer choice. He even browsed for potential places to live in Baton Rouge. After taking some time to think about his future, he decided to remain at Notre Dame.

“There was one moment, after I worked out, I took a shower and got out of the shower and I was pissed. I thought I was gone. There was a half-hour stretch where I was like, ‘Screw this.’ I was pissed about a couple things and just was like, ‘I think I’m going to leave.’ Then I calmed myself down, had another conversation and then information started coming in. Then I realized this is where I want to be.”

#NotreDame OC Tommy Rees was as candid as a coach will get in discussing the Irish's HC change & how close he was to leaving for LSU on @ryenarussillo's podcast. "I always wanted to stay, but I didn't know if that was going to be an opportunity or not."

One of the reasons why Rees decided to stay at Notre Dame is because of his connection with Marcus Freeman.

“There were very few opportunities at Notre Dame that were going to keep me there,” Rees added. “The head coach had to be somebody I knew and trusted, or else I’m not staying. I didn’t want to be part of an arranged marriage. Those don’t often work out.”

With Freeman taking over as the Fighting Irish’s head coach, Rees will have more control over the team’s offense.

Notre Dame’s coaching staff will be put to the test on Jan. 1 against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.