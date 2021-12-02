Look: Tommy Rees’ Tweet About Notre Dame Is Going Viral

After Brian Kelly announced his intention to leave Notre Dame for LSU, the entire world of college football wondered whether or not some of his top assistants would be on the way to Baton Rouge with him.

It sounds like at least one of Kelly’s coordinators will be staying in South Bend.

Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees confirmed that he will remain at Notre Dame beyond the 2021 season. He did so in spectacular fashion with a tweet on Wednesday night.

Rees, 29, channeled his inner Jordan Belfort, or better yet Leonardi DiCaprio, and posted a GIF of the “I’m not leaving scene” from “Wolf of Wall Street.”

Take a look:

Rees’ tweet echoed a similar sentiment that he conveyed while addressing Notre Dame players in person on Wednesday night.

“It’s on Twitter, but I’m f—ing staying. I just wanted to tell you guys that in person,” Rees said in a brief meeting with the team on Wednesday. “I love you guys, I love this place and I believe that we can win a national championship here. I’m committed to do everything we can to get to that point…”

“This is where my heart is and my heart’s with you guys. I care too much to leave this place. This is where I want to be and this is where I want to win a national championship.”

Rees told his players that he couldn’t share anything else with them at the current time, but it looks like the Fighting Irish are zeroing in on a new program leader. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Notre Dame is expected to name defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as the school’s next head football coach.

Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach at Notre Dame, sources tell @On3sports https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 2, 2021

Keeping the combination of Freeman and Rees in tact would certainly the best way to maintain consistency at Notre Dame. The two assistants have been a part of the program during one of its most successful stretches in history and will now reportedly get to continue building the Fighting Irish into a perennial national championship contender.