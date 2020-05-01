2021 Tackle Recruit Tristan Bounds Announces Top 8 Schools

At 6-foot-8 and 285 pounds, offensive tackle Tristan Bounds is a mountain of a man with tons of football talent. He’s a junior now, but is a top prospect for a number of Power Five colleges ahead of his senior season.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Bounds announced that he has reduced his list of colleges to eight. Making the cut were Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

247Sports rates Bounds as a three-star prospect and the No. 697 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 62 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 5 prospect from the state of Connecticut.

Bounds’ announcement comes just hours after he received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame. His most recent unofficial visit was to Virginia Tech.

As of writing there are no predictions for where Tristan Bounds is going to give his commitment at 247’s crystal ball or Rivals’ commitment forecast. We could see some of those in the days and weeks to come as he makes more virtual visits.

But the decision to make this announcement the day he received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame may be a slight hint. The Fighting Irish have a tradition of developing strong offensive linemen, and Bounds would fit the bill.

Which school do you see Bounds giving his commitment to when all is said and done?